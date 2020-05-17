After closing to keep customers safe from COVID-19, SC shop now looking to sell as-is

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WYFF)- As businesses reopen across the state, some shops may be re-evaluating their future.
TR Mercantile Company is a country store that opened at the end of 2018 in down town traveler’s rest.
“We have a collection of about 45 local artisans. And also we buy product like dish towels, and things like that, so I just find a lot of home decor and just other really, really neat and interesting things you wouldn’t find a local big box store,” said Jan FInamore, co-owner of TR Mercantile Company.
She tells WYFF4’s Renee Wunderlich that some of the artists whose work is sold in her shop has this as their only income.
After closing in March to keep their customers safe from the spread of COVID-19, the owners started started an online fundraiser with the hopes of generating the $5,000 it costs to run their shop on TR’s Main Street. They raised $3,790, which they used to cover April expenses when they were closed.
“There’s no manual for COVID-19. We all have to just figure it out and do the best we can,” Finamore said.
And while they’re grateful to get a $1,000 SBA loan, it wasn’t nearly enough to pay the rest of the bills.
Finamore says earlier this year, they weren’t looking to sell.
”COVID allows people to take a pause and just take a break and take a look at and what you’re doing and looking through all those things we decided, well, let’s see if there’s someone else who wants to take up the shop,” she said, “We have a lot of loyal customers who absolutely love shopping here and I’ve seen a few tears this week with people coming in and saying please don’t leave!” she said.
Happy to be reopening and seeing neighbors shop, Finamore is hopeful that the right person or people will but the store with it’s eclectic collection as-is for $49,000.
