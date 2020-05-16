S.C. State extends president’s contract

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins, reading from a prepared statement, said, "This Board of Trustees, the university's governing body, empowered by the General Assembly of this state, is tasked with hiring, evaluating and terminating a president, acting in the best interest of the institution. The board makes its decision about leadership based on guidance provided by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, which sets criteria by which the performance of an agency head in higher education in this state should be evaluated.