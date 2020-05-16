Orangeburg officials searching for missing 66-year-old man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old man reported missing.
Donnie Ford was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday.
Ford is believed to have walked away on St. Matthews Road moving in the direction of Jamison.
Officials say Ford has medical conditions and is considered an endangered person.
Ford is described as a black male, 5′5, and weighs around 195 pounds.
He is believed to have been wearing a green shirt and black pants.
If anyone has any knowledge of Mr. Ford’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the OCSO immediately at 803-534-3550.
