Investigators still asking for tips regarding 2019 Lex. Co. shooting that left 8-year-old dead

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been a little over a year since 8-year-old Mason Hanahan was killed during a shootout at a Lexington County home.
"There's someone out there who knows who was involved and they know exactly who this person is," said Captain Adam Myrick from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Just over one year later, and investigators are re-amplifying the call to the Lexington County community as they continue to search for the gunman.
"Come forward in the interest of this child's mother," Myrick said. "Come forward in the interest of this child's siblings and other family members, this child's classmates."
The shooting happened just after midnight on May 14 at a home on Cedar Vale Drive. Investigators believe there was a plan for someone to burglarize the home and steal several pounds of marijuana. Gunfire erupted in the home, and the child was caught in the crossfire.
"A child lost his life in a situation that could have been prevented, in a situation that wasn't random," Myrick said. "We are doing everything that we can. We don't even think of this as a cold case because it hasn't gone cold. It's a one-year-old case that we believe someone knows something about, something as specific as a name of the person that was involved in that exchange of gunfire."
Investigators have already arrested Linda Monette, who was in the home at the time of the crime. She's facing a host of charges that include, murder, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.
The man they're looking for is described as a tall, slender man who was driving a long, older looking 4-door vehicle with a "boxy" body. Possibly a model from the 1980s.
You can send in a anonymous tip by calling CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1-888-CRIME SC or by contacting the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.