Aiken Co. Coroner identifies man killed following single-vehicle collision

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a single-vehicle collision.
Matthew C. Burke, 37, was an unrestrained driver and sole occupant of a 2005 Mercedes SUV that was traveling northbound on Highway 19.
Burke left his lane, crossed the southbound lanes, and struck a culvert causing the SUV to overturn. Burke was ejected from the vehicle.
Burke was taken to Augusta University Medical Center emergency room and pronounced deceased at 2:43 a.m. The cause of death was due to blunt force injuries he sustained in the collision.
SC Highway Patrol is investigating this collision. Toxicology analysis is pending.
