RCSD arrests 4 in connection with April robbery at motel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested four people in connection with a robbery that happened in April.
The four suspects - 19-year-old Pearlice Livingston, 30-year-old Brandon Cortez Wilson, 27-year-old Latrell Dominique Strong, and 31-year-old Stanley McPherson were each charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. McPherson has also been charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Authorities were told by a 19-year-old woman that she and her boyfriend were staying in a motel room on Berkshire Drive when they heard a knock on the door. When the woman answered the door, three people barged into the room. Strong, the fourth person, stayed in the vehicle, according to deputies. Officials said the woman’s boyfriend was held at gunpoint by Wilson while one of the three suspects repeatedly asked “Where it at? Where it at?”
The three suspects took the woman’s clothes, car keys, cell phone, and eight ounces of marijuana.
McPherson received the assault and battery charge for pushing the woman to the ground when the three suspects barged into the room.
