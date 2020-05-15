Orangeburg Co. man arrested after deputies find $70K worth of ecstasy during drug bust

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested 29-year-old Jeremy Bradley following a drug bust in Santee.
Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a surveillance operation on the Super 8 Motel in Santee after receiving tips about drug activity there.
Deputies said they noticed several cars and foot traffic seemed to make their way to one room at the motel. Investigators said each time a person arrived at the room, there appeared to be a transaction that took place.
Deputies conducted traffic stops after vehicles left the room. In one instance, according to officials, a man and a woman were seen leaving the room and getting into a silver SUV. When investigators stopped that vehicle on I-95, the driver admitted having marijuana in a backpack located in the back of the vehicle. However, investigators also found “a substantial amount” of ecstasy, a scale, and a stolen pistol that was fully loaded.
According to the arrest warrant, there were 2,800 doses of ecstasy that were seized during the story. Officials said that amount of ecstasy if made into pill form has a street value of $70,000.
Bond was set for Bradley at $30,000.
Authorities with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.