Orangeburg Co. deputies warn residents about phone scam

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that has taken place involving a person who says they have arrest warrants for the potential victims they contact.
Officials were notified by a resident they were called by someone stating a “Captain Green” of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office had two warrants for their arrest, which were signed by a county magistrate. According to the caller, the warrants were issued because the resident missed jury duty. The resident was told by the scammer that the warrants could be dropped by going to a local business to get a money card for $1,000 and giving the caller the card number.
However, the number given goes straight to voicemail stating the caller has reached the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
That number is 803-395-0337.
If you have received a call from this number, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
