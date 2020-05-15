Orangeburg Co. deputies warn residents about phone scam

Officials were notified by a resident they were called by someone stating a “Captain Green” of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office had two warrants for their arrest, which were signed by a county magistrate. According to the caller, the warrants were issued because the resident missed jury duty. The resident was told by the scammer that the warrants could be dropped by going to a local business to get a money card for $1,000 and giving the caller the card number.