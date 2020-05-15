NASCAR to honor COVID-19 frontline heroes at first race back at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – NASCAR is dedicating its first race back to healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.
The race on Sunday at Darlington Raceway has been named The Real Heroes 400.
“As the coronavirus challenges our country in unprecedented ways, the frontline healthcare workers – the nurses, paramedics, emergency physicians and many others – continue to inspire us with their strength and bravery in caring for their fellow Americans,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer. “These men and women are the real heroes and the NASCAR industry is incredibly proud to honor their selflessness and service as we return to racing on Sunday.”
Each driver’s name will be replaced above the drive-side window with the name of an individual healthcare worker who has been their life on the line during the coronavirus pandemic. The real heroes from South Carolina include healthcare workers from McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
The healthcare workers will also serve as grand marshals for The Real Heroes 400 and will appear in an on-air mosaic to give the command for drivers to start their engines.
This special race follows the launch of The Real Heroes Project, which is a collaboration by 14 sports leagues to recognize and pay tribute to medical professionals.
The campaign encourages sports fans to pay tribute to healthcare heroes on social media by using #TheRealHeroes.
