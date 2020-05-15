Mobile COVID-19 testing centers able to test hundreds a day, regardless of symptoms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars lined up all day long on Friday at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for one of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s COVID-19 mobile testing clinics.
DHEC is holding 13 of these pop-up testing centers across the state over the next few weeks as part of an effort to increase COVID-19 testing across the state. The way it works is that patients register online and come to the mobile testing site after making an appointment. The testing clinic is free and anyone can make an appointment to be tested, whether you have symptoms or not. You also don’t need to have come into known contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus to be tested.
“This particular test has been approved whether you are asymptomatic, a healthcare provider, or if you are exposed to someone who is positive -- first degree or second degree. You can just call and sign up,” Micke Roberts, the Kroger Company Clinical Leader for the Columbia testing locations said.
This testing center is run in partnership with Kroger Health and Roberts said these are the first pharmacy-led testing centers in the state. Further, it’s unique in that the patient administers the test to themselves. The healthcare professional guides you through the test through your car window, then hands you the test kit through the window. You swab your both nostrils, put the swab in a test tube, and drop it in your test bag through the window.
“It’s a self-administered nasal swab, so they administer it themselves with the guidance of the pharmacist,” Roberts said.
The effort for more widespread testing is something that has many lawmakers, health officials, and community members encouraged.
“The progression of South Carolina that we are not testing people that are only symptomatic. We are testing anyone. If you come down and you would like to get a test, you will get a test and know within two days whether you have COVID-19, whereas we were waiting a week to 19 days when we first started this. This is the progression of South Carolina. People ought to be proud and also come out and get a test if they think they need one,” Minority Leader Representative Todd Rutherford, (D-District 74) said.
The ability to get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms, is something Diana Carr, who got tested at a mobile testing center at Lower Richland High School last weekend, said she appreciates.
“Well, I just think it’s very important so we have more of an idea of who has been exposed and who hasn’t,” Carr said.
Carr said she waited four hours to be tested, but at the Kroger Health mobile testing center at the fairgrounds, it only seemed to take about 30 minutes to an hour to get through the line. These mobile testing centers are what Rep. Rutherford said are needed as things begin to reopen.
“As I’ve said a million times, this is the only way we are going to get through it. we have to know where we are and this is the best way to do that,” Rep. Rutherford said.
Officials said the test results are given to patients within a few days.
Here is a full list of all 13 of DHEC’s popup testing locations and dates:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 16, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 18, Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 18, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. May 20, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. May 21, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 22, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 23, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 29, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 30, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
More clinics will be announced in the coming days.
To view current mobile testing clinics, visit this link. Locations are regularly being added to this site as information is provided.
