Mobile COVID-19 testing centers able to test hundreds a day, regardless of symptoms

“The progression of South Carolina that we are not testing people that are only symptomatic. We are testing anyone. If you come down and you would like to get a test, you will get a test and know within two days whether you have COVID-19, whereas we were waiting a week to 19 days when we first started this. This is the progression of South Carolina. People ought to be proud and also come out and get a test if they think they need one,” Minority Leader Representative Todd Rutherford, (D-District 74) said.