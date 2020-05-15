Meteorologist Tim Miller heads to Augusta, says goodbye to WIS-TV after 8 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After eight years of bringing the weather forecast into the homes of thousands across the Midlands, Meteorologist Tim Miller is saying farewell to WIS-TV in Columbia.
Tim Miller has accepted the position as Chief Meteorologist at WJBF in Augusta, Ga.
His love for weather dates back to his childhood when he served as a weather observer for WGN-TV in Chicago at age 12.
During his time at WIS-TV, taught weather to students across the Midlands visiting over 40 area schools per year.
He has served as an instructor for the University of South Carolina Master Scholars program and is a member of the American Meteorological Society, National Weather Service Association and serves on a number of local boards and organizations during his nearly 30 years in the Columbia area.
Tim has won a number of awards over the years including three Emmy awards.
His biggest passion...helping others because protecting viewers from dangerous and deadly storms is his calling.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.