Man faces charges in case of dog reported stolen from Sumter family

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police have announced the arrest of a man related to a case of a dog reported stolen.
Earlier this week, police shared the story of a dog reunited with its family after being gone for nearly a year. The Sumter family reported their dog stolen in June 2019.
In mid-March, Animal Control took a neglected dog from the property of Shawn Edward Prescott.
As officials worked on putting the dog up for adoption in early May they discovered he was the same dog reported stolen from a nearby family.
The dog, Diesel, was reunited with his family May 8.
Now Prescott faces charges of receiving stolen goods and ill treatment of animals. He was arrested May 14.
