Man charged after Christmas Eve collision, injuring 5 people in another vehicle

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a 37-year-old Pelion man on Thursday after he crashed into another truck injuring five people last year on Christmas Eve.
Officials said Andrew Williams has been charged with five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of grand larceny, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
According to investigators, Williams was caught on camera on Christmas Eve last year stealing a flatbed tow truck from a business’s parking lot in Swansea. Officials said Williams was driving the truck on the 200 block of Fallaw Road when he intentionally crashed into another truck with five people inside.
Authorities said the five people in the truck Williams crashed into were injured.
Williams is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Days after Christmas, authorities also arrested 27-year-old Christopher Frick on charges related to the incident.
