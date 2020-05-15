Governor joins state leaders, law enforcement for accelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders are discussing more efforts to reopen South Carolina’s economy and services.
The Governance subcommittee of the accelerateSC task force is meeting Friday.
Watch the meeting live here and on the WIS News Facebook page.
NOTE: This stream will be momentarily interrupted to carry a message from President Donald Trump on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The accelerate meeting will be carried when that concludes.
The Goverance subcommittee includes city leaders and law enforcement. They are discussing bringing back local services.
