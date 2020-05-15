First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s and watching the tropics for possible development

By Dominic Brown | May 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 5:27 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some hot weather soon in the Midlands. Also, we’re tracking potential development in the tropics this weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

· Get ready for some hot weather in the Midlands.

· We’ll be in the upper 80s to near 90 by Saturday. We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

· Temperatures will soar into low 90s Sunday and Monday.

· A few showers and storms are in your forecast Monday and Tuesday with a cold front (40%). Some rain is also possible into Wednesday (30%) and possibly Thursday (20%).

· Highs will fall into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

· We’re also tracking the tropics with Invest 90-L. It will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm near the Bahamas this weekend. Most forecast models keep the system off the Southeast U.S. coast.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies across the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

On Saturday, we'll see high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 under a mix of sun and clouds.

Even hotter weather rolls in Sunday and Monday. In fact, high temperatures will soar into the low 90s each afternoon. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies. By Monday, though, a few changes will move in.

An approaching cold front will bring increasing rain and storm chances to the Midlands Monday and Tuesday. In fact, we'll see the chance for storms go up to 40% each day. We'll need to watch both days closely for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. We will keep you posted. Some rain could stick around into Wednesday (30%) and possibly into Thursday (20%).

Behind the front, high temperatures will drop to near 80 by Tuesday, then into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Invest 90-L. It will likely develop into a tropical or subtropical storm near the Bahamas this weekend. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has given this disturbance a high chance of development. Most forecast models keep this potential system away from the U.S. as it moves northeast into the Atlantic Ocean.

WIS (Source: WIS)
WIS (Source: WIS)
WIS (Source: WIS)

There could be higher surf and rip currents at beaches along the southeast U.S. coast. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Heating Up. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Hot. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 80.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

