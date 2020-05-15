First Alert Forecast: A Toasty Weekend on the Way!

High pressure the coast will bring warmer temperatures over the next few days. We’ll see the 80s today and Near 90 to the Lower 90s over the weekend.
A cold front will make its way to the state by late Monday, this will bring a chance of showers/thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, cooler Wednesday through late next week.
We are also keeping an eye on Low pressure that will form off the far Southeast coast of Florida. National Hurricane Center gives this area a 70% chance of development into a subtropical or tropical storm over the next 48 hours.
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly sunny and warmer today with Highs in the 80s
- Slowly warming to the 90s by the weekend
- Keeping an eye on possible Tropical development off the SE Florida coast
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs middle 80s
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, very warm. High Near 90
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs lower 90s
