City of Columbia to resume enforcement of parking meters, lots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia had suspended the enforcement of parking meters and off-street parking garages and lots during the coronavirus outbreak.
However, beginning Monday, May 18, the city will start enforcing them again.
Enforcement will begin in phases.
From May 18 to 31, parking monitors will begin giving warning citations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some parking meters will be bagged near businesses so customers can park for 15 minutes or less to pick up products.
People can still park for free in city-owned parking decks in visitor and non-reserved spaces until June 1.
Beginning June 1, full enforcement will resume for parking meters, pay stations and other city parking facilities.
Gate arms will be lowered and monthly access cards and hangtags must be used in applicable facilities, as well.
Officials encourage people to use the Passport app to pay for meters to avoid contact with parking meters.
Some parking meters will still be bagged for customers to park for free for 15 minutes or less.
Beginning July 1, those bagged meters will no longer exit and full enforcement will continue.
At that time, towing will resume for outstanding citations.
Officials say IN/OUT permits from March will be honored until July 1. New permits must be displayed at that time.
For more information about parking enforcement, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.