Caught on Camera: Woman wanted in assault of COMET bus driver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are looking for a woman who is accused of assaulting a COMET bus driver.
The assault was captured on camera. It happened April 28 at a stop along Two Notch Road.
NOTE: The following video has graphic language.
The suspect was upset the bus was leaving later than expected. Deputies say when she became “increasingly agitated” the driver told her she couldn’t ride.
That’s when deputies say the suspect hit the driver.
Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
