S.C. authorities investigating officer-involved shooting at I-26 rest area

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning at a rest stop along I-26.
At least 20 law enforcement vehicles are at the rest area near the College Park Road exit, mile marker 203, with other law enforcement vehicles positioned along the interstate.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting, but there is no word on what led to the incident.
Deputies from Charleston, Berkeley and Orangeburg Counties are on the scene along with a sheriff’s command post and K-9 units.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
