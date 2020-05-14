Vulnerable dialysis patients put themselves at risk to receive essential treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Patients receiving dialysis are already considered vulnerable because of their medical conditions.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, many dialysis patients are forced to put themselves at even greater risk in order to receive their life-sustaining treatment.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys can no longer do the job. Even missing one treatment could be life-threatening to a dialysis patient, so facilities around the United States are being forced to take extra precautions to protect these vulnerable patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So what we did with our patients is we provide them with masks, we wear our protective equipment, we perform handwashing," said Bridgett Hipps, a home therapies program manager with Fresenius Kidney Care.
Hipps helps to teach dialysis patients and their caregivers how to perform some treatments at home, which is an option that's becoming increasingly popular during this pandemic.
"We have seen a growth with the in-home requests during the COVID-19," explained Hipps.
The National Kidney Foundation said there are two kinds of dialysis. In hemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine. Peritoneal dialysis is where the inside lining of your own stomach acts as a natural filter.
Hipps said that the at-home options for these treatments help to provide patients with more flexibility and safety for treatment.
"Of course, they have the advantage to stay home. With home peritoneal dialysis, it is performed on a nightly or daily basis they have fewer restrictions, less transportation challenges, and flexibility with their schedule," she said.
For the nearly 500,000 patients who need dialysis treatment, being able to stay in the safety of their own home is a valuable accommodation.
For many people, however, at-home dialysis may not be an option. If that is the case, health experts recommend centers check patients for any breathing or respiratory symptoms and take the temperature of patients upon arrival.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, dialysis can be done in a hospital, in a dialysis unit that is not part of a hospital, or at home. It’s up to your doctor to decide which treatment is best for you.
