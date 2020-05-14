SCDEW: 486K South Carolinians have filed for unemployment in last 2 months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released new initial unemployment claim numbers showing more 486,149 South Carolina workers have filed since mid-March.
The agency released its weekly totals Thursday morning that show the fourth weekly decline in new filings compared with the week before.
In the week ending May 9, 32,513 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said. That represents a decrease of 14,234 from the week ending May 2.
The agency has paid more than $1.09 billion in a combination of state unemployment benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC and PUA.
Biance says the agency has also adjusted call center hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday.
“These hours were adjusted to allow more of our staff to be available during the peak times folks were actually calling us,” she said. “We will continue to monitor ways we can work efficiently and effectively for our claimants.”
Federal numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor showed nearly 3 million workers have filed nationally over the past week, raising the total layoffs since virus struck to 36 million.
