SC residents still waiting for unemployment benefit, PEUC to be rolled out by the end of May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since March 15, there have been 486,149 South Carolinians who have filed for unemployment.
Last week, the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) reported 32,513 initial claims. This is the fourth consecutive decrease in total claims. However, some people said they still haven’t received benefits. Others claimed they’re waiting for DEW to implement a federal program that will get them the relief they need.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC) adds an additional 13 weeks of benefits and was approved by Congress at the end of March. South Carolina has implemented two other federal programs as part of the CARES Act but has yet to roll out PEUC.
Gaston resident Bill Boozer has been looking for a job since before COVID-19 hit our state. He said he exhausted his unemployment benefits last month.
"A media release dated April 27th tells you that the third program will be started in a few weeks. Well, that’s almost a month now," Boozer explained.
Eastover resident Ernest Phillips is in the same boat. He said he's been calling DEW for over a month and hasn’t been able to get a clear answer about when he could receive benefits.
“I’ve talked to multiple people, multiple times, and each time you make a call there, just to get to the first level to speak to someone, you’re on hold for two-and-a-half hours,” said Phillips. “One day, I was on hold going through the three levels for about six-and-a-half hours, and as I got answered, I was hung up on.”
Even when PEUC is in place and Phillips becomes eligible for benefits, he's worried he will join the growing list of people still waiting on payment.
“I hear our unemployment agency saying the weekly applications are dropping, but there’s no word on when they’ll start paying these hundreds of thousands of people, when will they get the backlog caught up,” said Phillips. “Every week, you’ve got to buy groceries. Every week, you’ve got to pay the utility bills, pay your rent. You’ve got to survive."
Thursday afternoon, DEW told WIS the PEUC program will be in place by the end of May and, when it is rolled out, claimants will be notified through their benefits portal. Those who qualify will be paid retroactively from April 4 and the program will continue through December 26.
We also asked DEW officials how many people are still waiting to be paid benefits and the department said it’s working to make that information available.
