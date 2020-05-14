RCSD investigating road rage incident on Garners Ferry Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a man wanted for damaging a vehicle with a pipe.
Authorities said a black truck with an unknown tag stopped in front of a SEFA Group work truck on Garners Ferry Round near Lower Richland High School just after 1:30 p.m. After stopping, a man got out of the black truck with a pipe and started hitting the SEFA truck with the pipe. Officials said the man damaged the driver and passenger side mirrors of the SEFA truck.
If you have any information regarding this man’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
