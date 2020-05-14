RCSD arrests 2 men following drug bust at Forest Drive motel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are now facing drug and weapons charges after being arrested by Richland County deputies on Thursday.
The two men -- 26-year-old Marcus Payne and 30-year-old Cotey Haynes -- were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel on Forest Drive. During the search, investigators found cash, a stolen gun, heroin, fentanyl, crack, ice, and marijuana.
Haynes is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Payne is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.
Both men were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following their arrests.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.