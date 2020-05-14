LIVE: SC school leaders discuss reopening, student needs in AccelerateED meeting

By Laurel Mallory | May 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 1:16 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman is talking to educators and administrators about restarting schools, as well as distance learning and other student needs.

The third meeting of the AccelerateED task force is happening Thursday afternoon via video conference.

The task force “is charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the fall.”

Spearman says her number one goal is for schools to reopen safely in the fall. No guidelines or decisions about how that will happen have yet been reached.

This is the agenda for Thursday’s meeting:

I. Chair's Remarks - Kathy Coleman

II. Superintendent’s Update - Superintendent Molly Spearman

III. Parent Feedback - Fenton Overdyke

IV. Subcommittee Reports

  • Building & Student Services - Alan Walters
  • Instruction - Patrick Kelly
  • Operations - Scott Turner

V. Next Steps

VI. Adjourn

