Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered for several days at SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at a drive-thru testing site for several days in Columbia thanks to a partnership between the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Kroger Health.
The drive-thru testing will be set up at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds located at 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.
Testing will be offered on the following days:
- Friday, May 15
- Saturday, May 16
- Monday, May 18
- Friday, May 22
- Saturday, May 23
- Friday, May 29
- Saturday, May 30
Testing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
People who want a test must make an appointment and complete a virtual screening, but event organizers say anyone with health concerns is eligible for testing.
Appointments can be made using Kroger Health’s online portal -- click or tap here.
While at the testing site, people must keep their car windows rolled up and have a photo ID ready.
“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the SC DHEC – Midlands Region in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, said. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”
The testing site is supported with the laboratory services provided by Gravity, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
