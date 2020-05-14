First Alert Forecast: Tracking temps in the 90s and keeping an eye on the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a temperature roller coaster here in the Midlands. Also, we’re tracking potential development in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· Much hotter weather is headed our way! · Highs will climb into the mid 80s Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
· We’ll be in the upper 80s to near 90 by Saturday. It will be mostly sunny.
· Temperatures will soar into low 90s Sunday and Monday.
· A few showers and storms are in your forecast Monday and Tuesday with a front (40%). Some rain is also possible into Wednesday.
· Highs will fall into the upper 70s by Wednesday.
· We’re also tracking the tropics. A tropical or subtropical storm will likely form near the Bahamas into the weekend. Most forecast models keep the potential system away from the U.S.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies across the Midlands. It will be cool, with low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Friday will be a warm day in the Midlands. Our highs will climb into the mid 80s by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
On Saturday, we'll see high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Even hotter weather rolls in Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the low 90s.
An approaching cold front will bring increasing rain and storm chances to the Midlands Sunday and Monday. In fact, we'll see the chance for storms go up to 40%. Rain could stick around into Wednesday (30%).
Behind the front, high temperatures will drop into the low 80s by Tuesday, then the upper 70s by Wednesday.
We're also keeping an eye on the tropics. A tropical or subtropical storm will likely develop near the Bahamas into the weekend. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has given this disturbance a high chance of development. Most forecast models keep this potential system away from the U.S. as it moves northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. There could be higher surf and rip currents at beaches along the southeast U.S. coast. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Lows in the upper 50s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Hot. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
