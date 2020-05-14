First Alert Forecast: Tracking temps in the 90s and keeping an eye on the tropics

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics. A tropical or subtropical storm will likely develop near the Bahamas into the weekend. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has given this disturbance a high chance of development. Most forecast models keep this potential system away from the U.S. as it moves northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. There could be higher surf and rip currents at beaches along the southeast U.S. coast. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.