First Alert Forecast: Much Warmer Temperatures Coming

A few morning clouds will give way to more sunshine by midday. We’ll start to warm up today through the weekend as we see the lower 80s today and lower 90s by Sunday.
A cold front will make its way to the state by late Monday, this will bring a chance of showers/thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, cooler Wednesday through late next week.
We are also keeping an eye on Low pressure that will form off the far Southeast coast of Florida for possible Tropical development. National Hurricane Center give this area a 70% chance of development.
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly sunny and warmer today with Highs in the 80s
- Slowly warming to the 90s by the weekend
- Keeping an eye on possible Tropical development off the SE Florida coast
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Fair. Lows upper 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 80s
Saturday: Partly sunny, very warm. High Near 90
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs lower 90s
