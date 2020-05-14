Dining Dilemma: Are Midlands diners ready for a return to restuarants?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians are currently faced with a dining dilemma.
Restaurants are now open for both outdoor and indoor dining, but some people are still trying to decide if they feel comfortable returning to normal with the threat from COVID-19 still present.
The restaurant owners WIS spoke with are just happy to see people back in their businesses, but a lot of the customers are still hesitant.
"We did the outside dining for a while, we did the to-go business but now we are open and ready to go," said Chef Jason Bruner with 1801 Grille.
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted restrictions on indoor dining last week, but of course takeout is still an option for customers.
“We have seen both,” Anne Reynolds, owner of the Happy Café, said.
Reynolds says her business is currently open for outdoor dining, but a majority of her sales still come from takeout.
“Takeout I’m fine with, dining in I’m not quite sure about,” one Happy Café customer told WIS.
At some other restaurants around the Midlands, owners have seen a surge of people who were anxiously awaiting the opportunity to reunite with friends and go out to enjoy a dinner together.
“Lunch we had about 30 to 40 people already, and last night was 50 or 60 people in here for dinner,” Bruner said.
Management at 1801 Grille added the split of people eating inside or outside remains pretty even depending on the weather.
Bruner explained that a majority of his orders still come from takeout, as well.
“We’re gunna slowly get back but this ain’t gunna last,” Bruner said.
One of those customers at 1801 said she feels comfortable eating out because she knows precautions are being taken.
“I did have a choice today here at 1801 to eat on the patio, which it’s a beautiful day so that was great but I would have been comfortable eating inside as well,” Allen Adkins, a customer, said. “Like I said I know they are prepared to have us, and want to do everything to get everyone back.”
Despite the preparation, a lot of people are still holding off on that full return to normal, though.
“I don’t plan on being a guinea pig, so I’m gunna just wait and watch and see how bad it gets,” said Keller Foster, a customer at The Happy Café. “I mean I look forward to getting back to restaurants but for now I’m are just doing takeout.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.