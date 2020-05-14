Deputies: Man attacks woman with gun after accusing her of stealing Bluetooth speaker

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities have arrested 40-year-old Leon Evans and charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Deputies were called by North Police after receiving a call about a shooting on Webster Street. When the police arrived at the Webster Street home, they found the woman suffered injuries to the head and face. The woman told authorities she was going to the home to buy drugs but left after finding Evans having sex with another woman. The victim said the woman took Evans’ Bluetooth speaker before leaving.
The victim said she did buy the drugs shortly before the man began to hit her in the head and face with a pistol as he accused her of stealing the speaker.
“This individual struck this victim so many times with a pistol, she had to be taken to the emergency room,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “And for what? A missing speaker? He’ll be given plenty of time to think about that he’s done.”
The victim left the home as Evans began firing shots in the air.
Bond was set for Evans at $10,000 at a hearing on Thursday.
