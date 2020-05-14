Coroner: Man dies after vehicle collides with guard rail on I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has died after a crash on I-20 early Thursday morning.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Cody Moody of Pelion. Officials said Moody was traveling west on I-20 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guard rail. According to the coroner’s office, Moody was the only person in the vehicle.
Authorities said the crash happened before 3 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 61. That’s near Highway 378.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.