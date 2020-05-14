Child care concerns, reopening tourist attractions part of latest AccelerateSC discussion

“The customers seeking to protect themselves have a choice to make when they go into a place. We presume that the businesses will use their best judgement in following the guidelines to be safe. But, in the end, if a business does not feel comfortable opening because of their clientele, because of the kind of service that they provide – if they want to take more time to develop their own response and their own procedures following those guidelines, that is purely up to the establishment,” said the governor.