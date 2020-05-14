Checkpoints on Folly Beach to be removed on Thursday afternoon

“I will say that upfront, before anything happens on Monday, the first I’m going to say when they meeting gets called to order is nothing that this council’s going to do today, is predicated on what county council has done. It’s all predicated on what the governor has done and what they have deliberately worked so hard to do to protect the residents and the health and welfare of the people, diligently and methodically, along with the governor’s orders,” Goodwin said earlier.