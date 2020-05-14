Caught on Camera: Burglary suspect wanted by RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need help identifying a suspect caught on camera during a burglary in Richland County.
The crime happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at Earth Works and Power Equipment on Monticello Road, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
The owner of the business called deputies saying someone kicked in the back door, stole equipment and vandalized his property.
Deputies saw broken glass and damage to the back door.
RCSD released this surveillance video they say shows the person responsible for the crime.
The person seen in this video is wanted on charges of burglary and vandalism.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips leading to an arrest can be rewarded with $1,000. Callers may also be anonymous.
