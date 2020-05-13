WIS TODAY: Latasha Taste Walker discusses resources for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In times of crisis, we can reduce our stress and anxiety by remembering we are part of a caring community.
Just like everyone else, Communities in Schools of the Midlands has had to pivot to better serve under served communities and children in our area.
If you are in need of assistance, Latasha Taste Walker with CISM joins WIS Today Wednesday.
She has details on how the non-profit can help you also she provides ways you can give to CISM.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.