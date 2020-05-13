U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs provides immediate housing funding for SC veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is sending funding to South Carolina to help veterans in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supportive Services for Veterans Families program will help any veterans who qualify with rental or utility assistance.
Veterans do not need an eviction notice at this time to receive funding and if they need a place to stay the program will assist them in finding a shelter.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran located in South Carolina who is in need of rental or utility assistance, contact the SSVF Program at 803-995-8464 (Midlands/Lowcountry) or 864-345-1299 (Upstate).
