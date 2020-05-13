Suspects sought after shooting at store off Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday just off Hardscrabble Road.
The incident happened at Dollar General located at 103 William Hardin Road just before 2:30 p.m. In the surveillance video two subjects can be seen standing next to a red SUV with dark windows in the store’s parking lot. After a brief exchange, the SUV takes off before the two subjects get into a black sedan to follow the vehicle.
Witnesses said the vehicles were seen turning left on William Hardin Road heading in an unknown direction. However, witnesses said the black sedan drove through a fence while chasing the red SUV.
If you have any information about the subjects involved, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.