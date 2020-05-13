Sumter County deputies looking for woman last seen May 6

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a woman who was last seen at her daughter’s house one week ago.
Valerie Magazine, 55, was last seen Wednesday, May 6 around midnight at her daughter’s home on Ashby Road, deputies confirmed.
Her daughter told deputies Magazine left the house with an “unknown” person.
She was last seen wearing colored tights and a solid colored tank top of which deputies do not know the color.
Magazine is 5-foot-six and about 210 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes, deputies said.
Anyone who see her or knows where she is should call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
People can leave an anonymous tip, as well, by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
