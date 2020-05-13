SAMHSA launches nationwide grant program to prevent suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has announced an emergency $40 million grant program for suicide prevention.
The program will award grants to 50 awardees over a 16-month period. It will support states and communities during the coronavirus pandemic to promote efforts to prevent suicide and suicide attempts among citizens ages 25 and up.
“Currently, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in our nation,” said Elinore F. McCance-Katz, MD, PhD, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use. “We know the stressors that are accompanying this pandemic – job loss and financial instability, anxiety, grief, depression, and other factors – can lead to suicide and suicide attempts.”
The program also focuses on domestic violence victims as well.
If you are in crisis and need emotional support, please call 1-800-273-8255.
