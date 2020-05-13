Prisma Health announces 2 additional COVID-19 testing events for Midlands residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Prisma Health announced four additional community testing events for South Carolina residents.
Of those events, two will be located in Columbia. The event site will be Watkins-Nance Elementary School and testing will take place on May 15 and 16. Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These tests will be for active COVID-19 infections. Residents will not need a doctor’s order to be tested and will be provided regardless of ability to pay. Residents will not need to make an appointment to be tested.
Residents who wish to be tested at these sites will be asked to maintain social distancing when they arrive.
Test results should be back within four days. Every resident who is tested will also receive follow-up information about their test results from providers at Prisma Health.
