NC man arrested for attempting to throw 2 contraband packages over prison fence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested for trying to throw two packages of contraband over the fence at Lee Correctional Institution on May 11, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
The man has been identified as Terrell Smith. Officials said the packages Smith tried to throw over the fence included a cell phone, wrapping paper, loose tobacco, and lighters.
Smith faces charges for introducing contraband into a state prison.
