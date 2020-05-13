LIST: What’s open and what’s closed in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Struggling to keep up with what's open, what's closed, what can open and what you're allowed to do in South Carolina?
Here is a full list. For more stories about the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina, click or tap here.
- Schools for 2019-2020 school year
- K-12
- Colleges and universities
- Technical schools
- Entertainment venues
- Bowling alleys
- Night clubs
- Arcades
- Concert halls
- Theaters
- Auditoriums
- Performing art centers
- Tourism attractions
- Museums
- Indoor child play areas (excluding daycares)
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Beaches
- Boating docks
- Parks
- Grocery stores with limited capacity (5 people per 1000 sq ft or 20% capacity)
- Retail stores and malls with limited capacity (20% capacity)
- Restaurants with limited indoor dining (50% indoor capacity)
- Includes places that self-identify as bars
- Gyms with limited capacity (recommended at 20% capacity)
- Yoga Studios
- Barre classes
- Other boutique fitness included
- Barbershops and hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons
- Spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage therapy establishments
- Pools with limited capacity (recommended at 20% capacity)
- Law enforcement is able to disperse groups of 3 or more if they present a public health danger.
- If businesses are not following guidelines the governor’s office encourages people to “be their own physicians” and take their business elsewhere.
- Summer camps are being discussed by accelerateSC.
- For more details or further guidelines go to https://accelerate.sc.gov/.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.