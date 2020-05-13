LIST: What’s open and what’s closed in South Carolina

By Adam Mintzer | May 13, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 3:42 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Struggling to keep up with what's open, what's closed, what can open and what you're allowed to do in South Carolina?

Here is a full list. For more stories about the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina, click or tap here.

CLOSED

  • Schools for 2019-2020 school year
    • K-12
    • Colleges and universities
    • Technical schools
  • Entertainment venues
  • Bowling alleys
  • Night clubs
  • Arcades
  • Concert halls 
  • Theaters
  • Auditoriums 
  • Performing art centers
  • Tourism attractions
  • Museums
  • Indoor child play areas (excluding daycares)
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Bingo halls

ALLOWED TO OPEN

  • Beaches
  • Boating docks
  • Parks
  • Grocery stores with limited capacity (5 people per 1000 sq ft or 20% capacity)
  • Retail stores and malls with limited capacity (20% capacity) 
  • Restaurants with limited indoor dining (50% indoor capacity)
  • Includes places that self-identify as bars

CAN OPEN MAY 18

  • Gyms with limited capacity (recommended at 20% capacity)
    • Yoga Studios
    • Barre classes
    • Other boutique fitness included 
  • Barbershops and hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons
  • Spas
  • Body-art facilities and tattoo services
  • Tanning salons
  • Massage therapy establishments
  • Pools with limited capacity (recommended at 20% capacity)

OTHER NOTES

  • Law enforcement is able to disperse groups of 3 or more if they present a public health danger.
  • If businesses are not following guidelines the governor’s office encourages people to “be their own physicians” and take their business elsewhere.
  • Summer camps are being discussed by accelerateSC.
  • For more details or further guidelines go to https://accelerate.sc.gov/.

