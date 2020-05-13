Health experts react to Dr. Fauci’s comments that he’d want to clone SC’s response to COVID-19

Experts in the Midlands have diverging opinions when it comes to Dr. Fauci’s comments and what DHEC’s numbers mean for the outbreak in South Carolina. One epidemiologist at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health said she was not surprised by Dr. Fauci’s comments, saying that South Carolina is making positive strides as we work to reopen. While another epidemiologist said that Dr. Fauci wasn’t given all of the information by Senator Scott and his response might have been different if he had been given all the facts.