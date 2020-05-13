Gyms, fitness facilities prepare to reopen with new precautions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In less than one week, gyms, fitness facilities and even dance studios across South Carolina will be allowed to reopen.
This comes as Gov. Henry McMaster included those facilities in his latest reopening announcement, lifting restrictions on Monday, May 18.
Now, fitness studio owners are preparing to open their doors for the first time in nearly two months.
The governor’s task force has compiled a four-page list of reopening recommendations for gyms and fitness facilities. Each business owner is allowed to make their own decisions, but it is strongly suggested that they follow these guidelines.
Sozo Family Fitness in Chapin will be taking members' temperatures, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will not be allowed in the building.
Owner Kara Madsen is also putting up signage to direct customers to enter the building through one door and exit through a back door. This is part of the governor’s recommendations to minimize traffic and congestion before and after each class.
“We’ve been given really good guidelines of ‘this is the best and safest practice to open,’ and so on Monday, our members are going to see some pretty different protocols in place,” Madsen explained.
Sozo Family Fitness is also only allowing 10 people inside the gym at a time.
“We have about 450 members, so that might be a challenge, but we’ll have our hours spread out where people will be able to come in and get a workout in,” Madsen said.
Every two hours, staff will thoroughly clean the entire gym.
Pavlovich Ballet School in Forest Acres is also preparing to reopen Monday.
“When you think about closing stuff, people don’t think about the arts, but the arts is such an important part of life,” owner Radenko Pavlovich said.
Pavlovich says the building will be cleaned before and after each class, and class sizes will be cut in half.
“What I don’t want to happen is people come and take classes and someone get sick. Then, it’s going to spread out again, so that’s why I’m going to be so strict,” he explained.
While some think South Carolina could be reopening too soon, these business owners say they want the community to know they are doing all they can to get back to business safely.
“We’re a neighborhood gym, so we want to make sure we are keeping our members safe because they’re going to go out into our neighborhood, so it’s important we keep them safe and healthy too,” Madsen said.
Both of these owners ask that those with pre-existing conditions or those who are at high risk stay home for now. They’re also asking for patience while they navigate these new operating procedures.
Click on the following links to see the guidelines for businesses included in this round of reopening, and what protections will be in place for customers:
