First Alert Forecast: Feeling Summer-Like By The Weekend!

May 13 forecast
By Tim Miller | May 13, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 5:34 AM

Much Warmer Temperatures Coming

A weak Stationary front to our North will give us a few more clouds today. Highs pressure to our East will start to push warmer air into the state. This will lift the Stationary Front out of the state as a warm front and we’ll see Highs in the upper 70s by this afternoon, then Mid 80s the rest of the work week. The 90s are here by the weekend.

Not much in the way of rain the next several days as we stay dry.

We are also keeping an eye on Low pressure that will form off the far Southeast coast of Florida for possible Tropical development

Weather Highlights:

- Clouds and Sun Today with warmer temperatures

- Slowly warming to the 90s by the weekend

- Keeping an eye on possible Tropical development off the SE Florida coast

WIS-TV
Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds and Sun. Highs upper 70s

Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs lower 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny, very warm. High Near 90

WIS-TV
