First Alert Forecast: Feeling Summer-Like By The Weekend!

Much Warmer Temperatures Coming
A weak Stationary front to our North will give us a few more clouds today. Highs pressure to our East will start to push warmer air into the state. This will lift the Stationary Front out of the state as a warm front and we’ll see Highs in the upper 70s by this afternoon, then Mid 80s the rest of the work week. The 90s are here by the weekend.
Not much in the way of rain the next several days as we stay dry.
We are also keeping an eye on Low pressure that will form off the far Southeast coast of Florida for possible Tropical development
Weather Highlights:
- Clouds and Sun Today with warmer temperatures
- Slowly warming to the 90s by the weekend
- Keeping an eye on possible Tropical development off the SE Florida coast
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Clouds and Sun. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs lower 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 80s
Saturday: Partly sunny, very warm. High Near 90
