Columbia reopens walking trails, greenways but parks remain closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the weather warms up, city leaders said they want to provide spaces where people can get some activity outdoors.
Wednesday, greenways, open spaces and trails in the city of Columbia opened to the public, but parks and their facilities remain closed.
The greenways and trails are open from sunrise to sundown.
Visitors must adhere to the following guidelines to protect public health:
- Avoid gathering in groups of three or more at all times.
- Always keep at least six feet between you and others.
- Citizens may walk, jog, hike and bike on the greenway or path.
- When someone approaches you on the greenway or path, please allow one group or citizen to pass at a time.
- We encourage citizens to wear protective mask while visiting the greenways or open spaces.
- Always follow the CDC’s personal hygiene guidance.
- If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, do not visit greenways or open spaces.
The city provided the following list of places that have walking trails:
- Busby Street Community Center, 1135 Busby Street
- Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive
- E.B. Session, 3304 Beaumont Avenue
- Elmwood/Roy Lynch, 2120 Lincoln Street
- Finlay Park, 930 Laurel Street
- Granby Park, 100 Catawba Street
- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
- MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Riverfront Park (South), 312 Laurel Street
- Riverfront Park (North), 4122 River Drive
- Rosewood Park, 915 Elm Avenue
- South East Park, 951 Hazelwood Road
- South Edisto Park, 1914 Wiley Street
- St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Vista Greenway, 841 Taylor Street
Officials stressed that parks are still closed -- meaning all buildings, athletic courts, pools, and other amenities -- until further notice.
