Blythewood man dies in crash following police chase in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 26-year-old man has died after crashing into several trees during a police chase on Monday.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Quinton Nunn of Blythewood.
According to officials, Nunn started the chase in an attempt to avoid a traffic stop by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Nunn, according to the coroner’s office, lost control of the vehicle he was driving, crossed the median, left the roadway and crashed into several trees.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Nunn was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he suffered in the collision.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday on the 4300 block of the 12th Street Extension.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.
