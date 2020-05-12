What you need to know about COVID-19 data moving forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina begins to allow more businesses to reopen amid a public health crisis. As state leaders weigh the pros and cons of easing restrictions, what knew important information should we know about COVID-19?
Two professors within the Arnold School of Public Health discuss key numerical indicators when tracking the potential for future COVID-19 spread.
And how the summer months may provide a false sense of security.
“One benefit I suppose to this famously hot Columbia summers, we will likely not see a large number of cases,” UofSC Epidemiologist Dr. Melissa Nolan said. “It is not as viable in high heat and humidity.”
By early August, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control projects positive COVID-19 cases at an estimated six per day.
Dr. Nolan feels the environmental factors could influence people to become lax in adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“We will start seeing aggregation again and an uptick in cases,” added Nolan. “Most of the models we are looking at this point are projecting an uptick in cases again in November.”
Current data from DHEC illustrates the positive test percentage for the last six days dropped below 7.3%. Dr. Nolan asserts that’s a good sign for frontline workers at hospitals.
“We have not seen overtaken our hospital surge capacity,” Nolan said.
DHEC projects under 500 hospital beds statewide will be used to treat COVID-19 patients this week. That leaves more than 4,000 beds available.
“Just the fact because we have enough beds today, we need to account for the system to become overwhelmed quickly if we reopen too soon,” Dr. Anthony Alberg, professor and chair in the department of epidemiology, said.
Dr. Aliberg reiterates how highly infectious COVID-19 remains.
“The incubation period to the onset of clinical symptoms tends to run five days,” he said. “What’s frightening about COVID-19, a period of infectiousness or ability to spread infection before the onset of symptoms. That is different from say the flu.”
A lack of vaccine or herd immunity could extend pandemic conditions for another two years, says Dr. Alberg.
“Given the period we’re talking about, 18 to 24 months, there might be reopenings, but the willingness to close again if need be,” he added.
Dr. Alberg points to positive cases as a critical indicator of how to proceed with restriction measures moving forward. He adds, more testing will show the number of infections circulating the community.
