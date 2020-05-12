What experts are learning about COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As researchers around the globe race to create a vaccine for COVID-19, experts have begun to learn more about the genetic makeup of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Melissa Nolan at the Arnold School of Public Health says four types of coronaviruses are in circulation every year.
Coronaviruses cause 15% of the common cold. COVID-19, which comes from the coronavirus family, appears to be different in the way it hits the human body.
“A little bit more pathogenic and spreading more and causes more severe disease,” Nolan, an assistant professor in epidemiology at UofSC, said.
COVID-19 has proven to be highly infectious, but not as deadly as other strains of coronavirus.
“Compare this coronavirus strain to MERS or original SARS, and we do see a lower case fatality rate with this one,” Nolan added.
The novel coronavirus itself has begun to evolve as it spreads globally.
Dr. Alyssa Clay-Gilmour, a Genetic Epidemiologist at UofSC, explains virus mutations are common and expected.
“They are constantly copying themselves,” Clay-Gilmour said. “Like a tree, the trunk is the original ancestor -- those are the coronaviruses. Then all the branches are the different versions or lineages of the virus.”
The word mutation sounds frightening. For context, influenza evolves rapidly. A new vaccine is needed every flu season to combat different strains of it.
Clay-Gilmour points out the novel coronavirus has a much slower mutation rate when compared to the flu.
“Good news for this virus is that all the vaccines being developed right now, from what we know, likely will target all the versions of coronavirus,” she said.
It's a promising indicator concerning the creation and use of a vaccine for COVID-19.
“You receive the vaccine, and it does not need to be updated every year -- given that there is no substantial mutation,” Clay-Gilmour added.
She stresses a slower mutation rate compared to the flu does not make it less deadly or infectious.
And, when it comes to COVID-19, researchers study how a person's genetic makeup could make them more or less susceptible to contracting the virus.
“Wouldn’t it be great to know if these people are really low risk?” asked Clay-Gilmour. “What makes somebody higher risk or lower risk based on their genome?”
Clay-Gilmour draws a comparison to a family history of cancer and how that affects the risk of getting cancer.
More research in that area, coupled with a united global effort in sharing COVID-19 data, provides hope, she adds, to finding a clear path to fight the virus.
