Sumter County schools announce plan for graduates to walk across stage after community protests

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - After community uproar concerning virtual high school graduations for the Sumter County School District, officials have announced a new plan.
While the graduations will remain virtual, schools will allow students to walk across the stage in their caps and gowns -- with family members present for pictures and video.
Some high schools will also capture video of the graduates and share that during their virtual ceremonies, officials said.
“Each high school will communicate with their families the program outline and logistics for capturing video footage and distribution of senior items,” Superintendent Dr. Penelope E. Martin-Knox said in a letter. “Two guests will be permitted to accompany each graduate as his/her name is announced while crossing the stage, at which time each guest will be able to capture video footage and/or pictures.”
All visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing and not hug or shake hands with school staff or participants, Martin-Knox added.
Students and guests must go straight to their cars and leave without gathering in groups, she also said.
Martin-Knox said these decisions were made based on guidance from the CDC and DHEC.
Below is the superintendent’s full letter with more details about the virtual graduations for each school:
